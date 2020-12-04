The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 388,252 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 4,781 fatalities with 4,593,957 tests completed.
McMinn County has 2,810 total cases with 371 active cases and 56 fatalities reported out of 29,969 total tests.
Meigs County has 525 cases with 50 active cases and 12 fatalities out of 5,435 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (2,341 cases); Loudon (2,443); Bradley (5,716); Meigs (525) and Polk (709).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (2,557 cases); Hamilton (18,210); Bradley (5,716); McMinn (2,810) and Rhea (1,878).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (3,239); Bedford (2,957); Blount (6,089); Bradley (5,716); Carter (2,983); Coffee (3,060); Cumberland (2,729); Davidson (44,813); Dickson (3,050); Dyer (3,326); Fayette (2,369); Franklin (2,245); Gibson (3,393); Greene (3,355); Hamblen (3,724); Hamilton (18,210); Hardeman (2,295); Hawkins (2,130); Jefferson (2,454); Knox (20,269); Lauderdale (2,131); Lawrence (2,902); Loudon (2,443); Madison (5,602); Maury (6,364); McMinn (2,810); Monroe (2,341); Montgomery (7,172); Obion (2,780); Putnam (6,142); Roane (2,557); Robertson (4,043); Rutherford (18,968); Sevier (5,287); Shelby (49,731); Sullivan (6,979); Sumner (10,566); Tipton (3,858); Warren (2,519); Washington (6,572); Weakley (2,271); Williamson (12,090); and Wilson (8,016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.