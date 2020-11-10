The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 287,770 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,610 fatalities with 3,910,208 tests completed.
McMinn County has 1,914 total cases with 205 active cases and 44 fatalities reported out of 25,151 total tests. Meigs County has 383 cases with 46 active cases and eight fatalities out of 4,646 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,686 cases); Loudon (1,858); Bradley (4,034); Meigs (383) and Polk (565).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (1,745 cases); Hamilton (13,404); Bradley (4,034); McMinn (1,914) and Rhea (1,290).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (2,176); Bedford (2,051); Blount (3,980); Bradley (4,034); Carter (2,000); Coffee (2,234); Davidson (35,655); Dickson (2,102); Dyer (2,648); Gibson (2,462); Greene (2,271); Hamblen (2,783); Hamilton (13,404); Hardeman (2,063); Knox (14,785); Madison (4,331); Maury (4,366); Montgomery (4,963); Obion (2,088); Putnam (4,956); Robertson (2,917); Rutherford (13,914); Sevier (3,868); Shelby (40,577); Sullivan (4,735); Sumner (7,168); Tipton (2,775); Washington (4,525); Williamson (8,517); and Wilson (5,607).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.