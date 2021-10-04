The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,231,820 total cases (+3,300), 41,020 of them active, and 15,205 total fatalities (+56) with 9,921,651 total tests (+22,270) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,278 cases (-107) currently hospitalized as of Saturday, Oct. 2.
McMinn County has reported 10,121 total cases, which is an increase of 25 cases over the previous update. There are currently 307 active cases as well, which is down 19, out of 62,093 total tests, which is up by 84.
There have been 119 fatalities reported, no increase since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,102 total cases, an increase of 10 over the previous update.
There are currently 61 active cases as well, which is down three, out of 12,186 total tests, which went up by 20.
There have been 27 fatalities reported, which is up one from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (285 active cases); Loudon (320); Bradley (629); Meigs (61) and Polk (102).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (397 active cases); Hamilton (1,522); Bradley (629); McMinn (307) and Rhea (249).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.