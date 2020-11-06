The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 271,771 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,509 fatalities with 3,764,081 tests completed.
McMinn County has 1,824 total cases with 193 active cases and 41 fatalities reported out of 24,335 total tests. Meigs County has 359 cases with 51 active cases and eight fatalities out of 4,493 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,600 cases); Loudon (1,768); Bradley (3,879); Meigs (359) and Polk (554).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (1,590 cases); Hamilton (12,719); Bradley (3,879); McMinn (1,824) and Rhea (1,225).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Blount (3,753); Bradley (3,879); Coffee (2,135); Davidson (34,201); Dyer (2,502); Gibson (2,330); Greene (2,143); Hamblen (2,648); Hamilton (12,719); Hardeman (2,007); Knox (14,053); Madison (4,092); Maury (3,931); Montgomery (4,621); Putnam (4,743); Robertson (2,774); Rutherford (13,111); Sevier (3,662); Shelby (38,875); Sullivan (4,365); Sumner (6,770); Tipton (2,612); Washington (4,268); Williamson (7,911); and Wilson (5,214).
