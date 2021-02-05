The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 736,370 cases (+3,154) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,202 fatalities (+169) with 6,389,746 tests (+29,948) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,454 total cases, which is an increase of 21 over the previous update. There are currently 247 active cases as well, a decrease of one, out of 42,164 total tests, which is up by 220. There have been 82 fatalities reported, an increase of two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,235 total cases, an increase of five over the previous update. There are currently 50 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 8,164 total tests, which went up by 40.
There have been 18 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,935 cases); Loudon (5,348); Bradley (11,770); Meigs (1,235) and Polk (1,589).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,528 cases); Hamilton (37,705); Bradley (11,770); McMinn (5,454) and Rhea (4,022).
