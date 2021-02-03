The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 731,360 cases (+2,173) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,900 fatalities (+147) with 6,347,070 tests (+10,080) completed. The state transmission average was at .90.
McMinn County has reported 5,423 total cases, which is an increase of 24 over the previous update. There are currently 285 active cases as well, a decrease of three, out of 41,905 total tests, which is up by 57. There have been 79 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,226 total cases, an increase of two over the previous update. There are currently 52 active cases as well, a decrease of seven since the previous update, out of 8,115 total tests, which went up by 11.
There have been 18 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,898 cases); Loudon (5,301); Bradley (11,655); Meigs (1,226) and Polk (1,576).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,484 cases); Hamilton (37,296); Bradley (11,655); McMinn (5,423) and Rhea (4,005).
