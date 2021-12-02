The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,318,572 total cases (+2,188), 14,682 of them active, and 17,196 total fatalities (+152) with 10,727,142 total tests (+15,147) completed.
Statewide, there were 851 cases (+2) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Dec. 1.
McMinn County has reported 10,762 total cases, up four since the previous update.
There are currently 80 active cases as well, down four from the previous update, out of 66,547 total tests, which increased by 49.
There have been 140 fatalities reported, up three since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,236 total cases, up one since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 12,929 total tests, which went up by eight.
There have been 31 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (94 active cases); Loudon (101); Bradley (184); Meigs (16) and Polk (27).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (120 active cases); Hamilton (564); Bradley (184); McMinn (80) and Rhea (52).
