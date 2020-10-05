Meigs County Mayor Bill James said he doesn’t see a lot of change after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removed the restrictions on public gatherings.
James believes that “not much” will change from the restrictions being lifted that limited public gatherings to 50 people.
“The restriction for six foot social distancing is still in effect,” said James. “But we have reopened our community centers on a limited amount of gathering ... I really don’t know if this will make a large amount of difference to anything.”
He noted that sports activities have already been exempt from the 50 person limit prior to the release.
“I don’t think it is going to affect our community to a large extent,” he stated. “I think the best thing that we can do is see if we can have social events in a limited amount but still have social distancing protocols in place.”
Though the governor has removed his gathering restrictions, James wanted to remind people that COVID-19 is still around.
“The virus is still out there and we have got to get rid of it,” he noted. “We are such a small, rural area so it doesn’t affect us much.”
He also expressed his gratitude to being a small community during the midst of the virus.
“We are fortunate that we are a small community and most of our citizens are not gathering in large groups, they are keeping up with social distancing and not having big events,” he said. “Surely this virus will come to an end in the near future and, until then, we will continue to social distance and encourage people to wear face masks while in public.”
Changes to the executive order consist of the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements remaining and restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department being removed.
Other provisions listed in Executive Order No. 63 include:
• “Provide that persons with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay at home and that employers may not require or allow employees with COVID-19 to work;”
• “Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements;”
• “Urge social distancing from those outside of your household, while eliminating caps on gathering size that have proven overly complex and arbitrary because they do not adequately account for critical considerations such as venue capacity and physical characteristics, type of activity involved, and location (indoors vs. outdoors), and thus undermine the more important focus on social distancing;”
• “Providing a framework for safe visitation for nursing home and long-term-care facilities;”
• “Allow for the reopening of senior centers, while providing that capacity must be limited to the extent necessary to accommodate adequate social distancing;”
• “Provide that employers, businesses and venues are expected to comply with the Tennessee Pledge for operating safely (the six counties with locally run county health departments continue to have existing statutory authority to issue additional directives on businesses/venues);”
• “Continue access to take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders;”
• “Allow broad access to tele-health services;”
• “Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce;”
• “Facilitate Increased testing and health care capacity;”
• “Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact;” and
• “Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate.”
