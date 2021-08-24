The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 997,479 total cases (+4,120), 81,266 of them active, and 13,204 total fatalities (+25) with 8,903,976 total tests (+23,249) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,802 cases (+105) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Aug. 23.
McMinn County has reported 7,675 total cases, which is an increase of 161 over the previous update. There are currently 535 active cases as well, which is up 88, out of 55,116 total tests, which is up by 542.
There have been 108 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,641 total cases, an increase of 39 over the previous update.
There are currently 129 active cases as well, which is up 26, out of 10,857 total tests, which went up by 135.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (641 active cases); Loudon (351); Bradley (1,089); Meigs (129) and Polk (156).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (633 active cases); Hamilton (2,756); Bradley (1,089); McMinn (535) and Rhea (531).
