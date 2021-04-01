The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 811,842 cases (+1,313) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,904 fatalities (+10) with 7,219,625 tests (+16,927) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,186 total cases, which is an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 83 active cases as well, a decrease of eight, out of 47,807 total tests, which is up by 60. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,311 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update.
There are currently 23 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,172 total tests, which went up by 13.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,559 cases); Loudon (5,897); Bradley (14,035); Meigs (1,311) and Polk (1,922).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,069 cases); Hamilton (42,338); Bradley (14,035); McMinn (6,186) and Rhea (4,252).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.