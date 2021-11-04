The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,284,527 total cases (+1,040), 11,585 of them active, and 16,450 total fatalities (+42) with 10,364,736 total tests (+9,123) completed.
Statewide, there were 840 cases (-25) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
McMinn County has reported 10,560 total cases, up four since the previous update.
There are currently 80 active cases as well, which is down 18 from the previous update, out of 64,610 total tests, which increased by 38.
There have been 132 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,192 total cases, up five since the previous update.
There are currently 27 active cases as well, up five since the previous update, out of 12,652 total tests, which went up by six.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (94 active cases); Loudon (121); Bradley (187); Meigs (27) and Polk (17).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (129 active cases); Hamilton (559); Bradley (187); McMinn (80) and Rhea (49).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.