The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 757,418 cases (+1,347) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 10,933 fatalities (+31) with 6,606,949 tests (+14,674) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,694 total cases, which is an increase of 22 over the previous update.
There are currently 192 active cases as well, a decrease of two, out of 43,541 total tests, which is up by 153. There have been 88 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,236 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update.
There are currently 35 active cases as well, a decrease of six since the previous update, out of 8,479 total tests, which went up by 25.
There have been 20 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,112 cases); Loudon (5,443); Bradley (12,301); Meigs (1,236) and Polk (1,652).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,648 cases); Hamilton (38,851); Bradley (12,301); McMinn (5,694) and Rhea (4,052).
EDITOR’S NOTE: The county-by-county numbers for Feb. 14 had not been updated as of press time for The Daily Post-Athenian’s Monday edition. The county numbers are from Saturday, Feb. 13.
