With the COVID-19 vaccine proliferating across the community and warmer weather in the spring upcoming, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry is optimistic about the coronavirus continuing to decline in the community.
“The numbers have been consistently improving,” Gentry expressed. “I think that with the teachers, that is always several hundred additional vaccinated persons in the community, that helps.”
He noted the teachers being vaccinated is a positive in a multitude of ways.
“With the teachers it helped with their personal health, it helps them feel more comfortable in the classroom as more and more children start coming back into school,” he said.
He noted that he believes some of the students who play sports have opted for being virtual students just so they wouldn’t have to risk being quarantined.
“Hopefully this brings a new level of comfort for the teachers and any parents that have concerns because this just adds another level of protection in the classroom,” he said. “Most of the people I’ve talked to prefer the in-class learning ... This will add another level of comfort to families to bring their children back to school and that is a good thing.”
Gentry wanted to take a look “from a different angle” by reflecting on past events and matching them to the current pandemic situation.
“We were concerned that when the colder weather came in we were going to be indoors more and our fears kind of did come to fruition as we saw our numbers spike as things got colder,” Gentry noted. “As people went indoors they were closer and around others for longer periods of time. Hopefully with the spring weather coming out and people going outdoors, coupled with the vaccinations and the fact that 10% of the population has already experienced COVID-19 and hopefully have some immunity, I really hope that this is something that we will have in our rearview mirror by the beginning of summer.”
The number of positive COVID cases has dropped below 10%, which is the goal to show signs of being successful in slowing the spread as determined by the CDC, according to Gentry.
“We hit that last week, so last I checked we were about 9.8%,” he expressed. “You can have declining numbers but still have a high positivity rate, but our community dropped below 10% and that is a really positive sign for us.”
He stated that due to the numbers being down it proves that there is “less active virus” going around the community.
“In the fall we had the perfect storm for an escalation of positivity, but we have a perfect storm brewing now to drive the virus out,” Gentry expressed.
