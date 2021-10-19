The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,266,252 total cases (+540), 21,918 of them active, and 15,887 total fatalities (+7) with 10,169,578 total tests (+6,348) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,403 cases (-17) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Oct. 18.
McMinn County has reported 10,387 total cases, which is an increase of 42 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 202 active cases as well, which is up 11 from the previous update, out of 63,509 total tests, which increased by 198.
There have been 127 fatalities reported, which is up two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,153 total cases, an increase of six over the previous update.
There are currently 33 active cases as well, which is down four from the previous update, out of 12,454 total tests, which went up by 32.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (126 active cases); Loudon (140); Bradley (289); Meigs (33) and Polk (69).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (256 active cases); Hamilton (1,060); Bradley (289); McMinn (202) and Rhea (140).
