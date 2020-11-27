Several Christmas-related events across the area have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Sweetwater’s Small Town Christmas, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, has been canceled this year due to concerns over growing COVID-19 numbers.
According to Sweetwater Interim Main Street Director and Accounting Clerk Hayley Isbill, the mayor and the city commission arrived at the conclusion to cancel this year’s Small Town Christmas after making several phone calls to various people throughout the city and county.
“After schools got out this week and due to rise of COVID cases in this area, they felt that it would be best to err on the side of caution,” Isbill said.
Isbill hopes the citizens of Sweetwater will continue to support the small businesses throughout town as the holiday season draws near.
“The Small Town Christmas event was one of their busiest days of the year, so it is devastating to us and to them that we had to cancel it. It was definitely a last resort,” she expressed. “That day is still Shop Small Saturday and businesses will be open late, some will be doing open houses ... They are all trying to regroup right now and get a plan together, but most importantly we want to relay to the community that we really want to support our small businesses this holiday season.”
She hopes to be able to bring the event back next year should the pandemic subside.
“We are really hoping and praying that 2021 is the return of all things fun,” said Isbill. “We are going to make plans to continue our events as normal, but until then we will have to play it by ear because we want to keep the community safe and stop the spread of the virus.”
The Sweetwater Christmas Parade along with the Vonore Chirstmas Parade have also been cancelled this year due to the increase in COVID activity.
“These are hard decisions that have to be made and they are certainly not fun,” Isbill noted. “We just hope for everybody to be kind, understanding, and support our small businesses in Sweetwater.”
