The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 852,841 cases (+769) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,255 fatalities (+10) with 7,740,109 tests (+12,540) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,508 total cases, which is an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 78 active cases as well, a decrease of 13 since the previous update, out of 49,942 total tests, which is up by 40.
There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,391 total cases, an increase of three since the previous update.
There are currently 25 active cases, an increase of two since the previous update, out of 9,646 total tests, which went up by 13.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,840 cases); Loudon (6,130); Bradley (15,032); Meigs (1,391) and Polk (2,078).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,282 cases); Hamilton (44,280); Bradley (15,032); McMinn (6,508) and Rhea (4,348).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.