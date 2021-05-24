The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 860,084 cases (+383) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,380 fatalities (+16) with 7,899,268 tests (+23,655) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,568 total cases, which is a decrease of two over the previous update.
There are currently 56 active cases as well, a decrease of four since the previous update, out of 50,606 total tests, which is up by 46.
There have been 99 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,400 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently eight active cases, no change since the previous update, out of 9,788 total tests, which went up by nine.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,902 cases); Loudon (6,203); Bradley (15,166); Meigs (1,400) and Polk (2,100).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,342 cases); Hamilton (44,785); Bradley (15,166); McMinn (6,568) and Rhea (4,375).
