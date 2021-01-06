The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 617,649 cases (+5,399) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,267 fatalities (+99) with 5,686,467 tests (+13,228) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,587 total cases, which is an increase of 45 over the previous update. There are currently 522 active cases as well, down 13 from the previous update, out of 37,133 total tests, which is up by 111.
There have been 66 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,010 total cases, an increase of 12 over the previous update.
There are currently 124 active cases as well, down eight since the previous update, out of 7,113 total tests, which went up by 23.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,055 cases); Loudon (4,408); Bradley (9,605); Meigs (1,010) and Polk (1,247).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,646 cases); Hamilton (30,317); Bradley (9,605); McMinn (4,587) and Rhea (3,391).
Tennessee also had the third highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the country last week, with a rate of 93.3 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data compiled by AP. Tennessee’s numbers were down slightly in the beginning of January after rising rapidly in the first weeks of December.
