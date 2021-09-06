The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,071,125 total cases (+6,698), 76,680 of them active, and 13,630 total fatalities (+76) with 9,182,488 total tests (+21,767) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,588 cases (+3) currently hospitalized as of Saturday, Sept. 4.
McMinn County has reported 8,412 total cases, which is an increase of 64 over the previous update.
There are currently 781 active cases as well, which is up 19, out of 56,975 total tests, which is up by 90.
There have been 111 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,797 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 157 active cases as well, which is down 16, out of 11,278 total tests, which went up by 15.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (854 active cases); Loudon (514); Bradley (1,399); Meigs (157) and Polk (188).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (643 active cases); Hamilton (3,071); Bradley (1,399); McMinn (781) and Rhea (542).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.