The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,316,384 total cases (+2,196), 13,902 of them active, and 17,044 total fatalities (+43) with 10,711,995 total tests (+14,139) completed.
Statewide, there were 853 cases (+30) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.
McMinn County has reported 10,758 total cases, up 17 since the previous update.
There are currently 84 active cases as well, up 10 from the previous update, out of 66,498 total tests, which increased by 91.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,235 total cases, up three since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 12,921 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 31 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (85 active cases); Loudon (102); Bradley (179); Meigs (16) and Polk (26).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (125 active cases); Hamilton (553); Bradley (179); McMinn (84) and Rhea (38).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.