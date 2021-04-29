The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 845,380 cases (+1,134) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,171 fatalities (+8) with 7,624,583 tests (+15,762) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,445 total cases, which is an increase of one over the previous update.
There are currently 95 active cases as well, a decrease of eight since the previous update, out of 49,433 total tests, which is up by 44. There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,374 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update.
There are currently 30 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,538 total tests, which went up by 11.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,797 cases); Loudon (6,067); Bradley (14,868); Meigs (1,374) and Polk (2,040).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,233 cases); Hamilton (43,826); Bradley (14,868); McMinn (6,445) and Rhea (4,329).
