The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,388,601 total cases (+6,480), 42,057 of them active, and 20,738 total fatalities (+125) with 11,140,963 total tests (+16,470) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,394 cases (+107) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Statewide, there was an average of 82 new cases per 100,000 among those not fully vaccinated from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. Among the fully vaccinated, an average of 31 new breakthrough cases per 100,000 were reported from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27 across the state. Of all new cases on Dec. 27, 100% were among those not fully vaccinated, while the fully vaccinated made up none of new cases.
McMinn County has reported 11,122 total cases, up 32 since the previous update.
There are currently 141 active cases as well, up 15 from the previous update, out of 68,722 total tests, which increased by 156.
There have been 196 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,343 total cases, up 10 since the previous update.
There are currently 42 active cases as well, up six since the previous update, out of 13,385 total tests, which went up by 29.
There have been 46 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (134 active cases); Loudon (178); Bradley (400); Meigs (42) and Polk (45).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (131 active cases); Hamilton (2,069); Bradley (400); McMinn (141) and Rhea (94).
