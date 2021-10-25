The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,272,558 total cases (+1,682), 17,691 of them active, and 16,158 total fatalities (+54) with 10,230,166 total tests (+19,129) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,188 cases (-18) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Oct. 24.
McMinn County has reported 10,469 total cases, which is an increase of nine cases over the previous update.
There are currently 182 active cases as well, which is down four from the previous update, out of 63,858 total tests, which increased by 90.
There have been 130 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,161 total cases, down two since the previous update.
There are currently 29 active cases as well, which is down five from the previous update, out of 12,514 total tests, which went up by seven.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (128 active cases); Loudon (126); Bradley (274); Meigs (29) and Polk (43).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (232 active cases); Hamilton (939); Bradley (274); McMinn (182) and Rhea (91).
