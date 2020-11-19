The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 325,201 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 4,048 fatalities with 4,177,684 tests completed.
McMinn County has 2,219 total cases with 322 active cases and 50 fatalities reported out of 26,869 total tests.
Meigs County has 431 cases with 50 active cases and 10 fatalities out of 4,904 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,870 cases); Loudon (2,079); Bradley (4,567); Meigs (431) and Polk (607).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (2,084 cases); Hamilton (15,066); Bradley (4,567); McMinn (2,219) and Rhea (1,477).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (2,510); Bedford (2,368); Blount (4,727); Bradley (4,567); Carter (2,363); Coffee (2,501); Cumberland (2,254); Davidson (39,122); Dickson (2,519); Dyer (2,921); Fayette (2,047); Gibson (2,830); Greene (2,663); Hamblen (3,109); Hamilton (15,066); Hardeman (2,151); Knox (16,716); Lawrence (2,364); Loudon (2,079); Madison (4,865); Maury (5,158); McMinn (2,219); Montgomery (5,759); Obion (2,350); Putnam (5,505); Roane (2,084); Robertson (3,319); Rutherford (15,857); Sevier (4,337); Shelby (44,102); Sullivan (5,504); Sumner (8,422); Tipton (3,204); Warren (2,120); Washington (5,197); Williamson (9,993); and Wilson (6,476).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.