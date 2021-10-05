The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,238,023 total cases (+1,081), 38,375 of them active, and 15,323 total fatalities (+35) with 9,967,636 total tests (+9,987) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,195 cases (+25) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Oct. 4.
McMinn County has reported 10,153 total cases, which is an increase of 32 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 261 active cases as well, which is down 46, out of 62,304 total tests, which is up by 211.
There have been 119 fatalities reported, no increase since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,109 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 56 active cases as well, which is down five, out of 12,231 total tests, which went up by 45.
There have been 27 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (267 active cases); Loudon (287); Bradley (557); Meigs (56) and Polk (101).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (390 active cases); Hamilton (1,406); Bradley (557); McMinn (261) and Rhea (226).
