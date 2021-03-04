The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 777,935 cases (+1,598) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,459 fatalities (+23) with 6,817,121 tests (+19,646) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,939 total cases, which is an increase of eight over the previous update.
There are currently 113 active cases as well, a decrease of 16, out of 45,428 total tests, which is up by 95. There have been 92 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,267 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update.
There are currently 15 active cases, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 8,770 total tests, which went up by 10.
There have been 21 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,346 cases); Loudon (5,708); Bradley (12,957); Meigs (1,267) and Polk (1,770).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,917 cases); Hamilton (40,486); Bradley (12,957); McMinn (5,939) and Rhea (4,152).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.