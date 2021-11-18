The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,300,452 total cases (+1,685), 12,606 of them active, and 16,789 total fatalities (+49) with 10,551,466 total tests (+14,591) completed.
Statewide, there were 694 cases (+17) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Nov. 17.
McMinn County has reported 10,655 total cases, up eight since the previous update.
There are currently 68 active cases as well, no change from the previous update, out of 65,671 total tests, which increased by 63.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,213 total cases, up one since the previous update.
There are currently 14 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 12,790 total tests, which went up by 10.
There have been 30 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (72 active cases); Loudon (117); Bradley (153); Meigs (14) and Polk (24).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (117 active cases); Hamilton (505); Bradley (153); McMinn (68) and Rhea (36).
