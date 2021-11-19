The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,302,201 total cases (+1,749), 13,255 of them active, and 16,796 total fatalities (+7) with 10,574,067 total tests (+22,601) completed.
Statewide, there were 703 cases (+9) currently hospitalized as of Thursday, Nov. 18.
McMinn County has reported 10,659 total cases, up four since the previous update.
There are currently 68 active cases as well, no change from the previous update, out of 65,731 total tests, which increased by 60.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,215 total cases, up two since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases as well, up two since the previous update, out of 12,804 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 30 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (83 active cases); Loudon (112); Bradley (168); Meigs (16) and Polk (22).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (130 active cases); Hamilton (521); Bradley (168); McMinn (68) and Rhea (40).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.