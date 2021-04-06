The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 817,022 cases (+523) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,929 fatalities (+7) with 7,285,670 tests (+8,357) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,233 total cases, which is an increase of 31 over the previous update.
There are currently 91 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 48,167 total tests, which is up by 258. There have been 96 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,318 total cases, an increase of five since the previous update.
There are currently 19 active cases, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 9,242 total tests, which went up by 48.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,599 cases); Loudon (5,921); Bradley (14,153); Meigs (1,318) and Polk (1,940).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,098 cases); Hamilton (42,577); Bradley (14,153); McMinn (6,233) and Rhea (4,271).
