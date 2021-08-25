The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,002,632 total cases (+5,135), 80,965 of them active, and 13,235 total fatalities (+31) with 8,919,799 total tests (+15,823) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,802 cases (+105) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Aug. 23.
McMinn County has reported 7,757 total cases, which is an increase of 82 over the previous update. There are currently 562 active cases as well, which is up 27, out of 55,233 total tests, which is up by 117.
There have been 109 fatalities reported, which is up one from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,654 total cases, an increase of 13 over the previous update.
There are currently 131 active cases as well, which is up two, out of 10,889 total tests, which went up by 32.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (675 active cases); Loudon (355); Bradley (1,106); Meigs (131) and Polk (160).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (623 active cases); Hamilton (2,696); Bradley (1,106); McMinn (562) and Rhea (520).
