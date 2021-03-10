The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 785,242 cases (+1,338) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,588 fatalities (+32) with 6,903,828 tests (+12,924) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,986 total cases, which is an increase of 10 over the previous update.
There are currently 98 active cases as well, a decrease of 11, out of 45,924 total tests, which is up by 62. There have been 93 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,276 total cases, an increase of five since the previous update.
There are currently 17 active cases, an increase of four since the previous update, out of 8,874 total tests, which went up by 20.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,415 cases); Loudon (5,767); Bradley (13,165); Meigs (1,276) and Polk (1,807).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,962 cases); Hamilton (40,888); Bradley (13,165); McMinn (5,986) and Rhea (4,172).
