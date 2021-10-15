The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,260,980 total cases (+2,047), 25,574 of them active, and 15,769 total fatalities (+35) with 10,124,943 total tests (+15,471) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,575 cases (-54) currently hospitalized as of Thursday, Oct. 14.
McMinn County has reported 10,325 total cases, which is an increase of 16 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 191 active cases as well, which is down one, out of 63,190 total tests, which increased by 84.
There have been 124 fatalities reported, which is up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,145 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 37 active cases as well, which is up two, out of 12,404 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (172 active cases); Loudon (162); Bradley (335); Meigs (37) and Polk (84).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (287 active cases); Hamilton (1,182); Bradley (335); McMinn (191) and Rhea (166).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.