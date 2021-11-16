The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,297,472 total cases (+710), 12,122 of them active, and 16,683 total fatalities (+4) with 10,527,761 total tests (+8,901) completed.
Statewide, there were 672 cases (+13) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Nov. 15.
McMinn County has reported 10,637 total cases, up 15 since the previous update.
There are currently 64 active cases as well, down three from the previous update, out of 65,551 total tests, which increased by 198.
There have been 136 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,211 total cases, up six since the previous update.
There are currently 18 active cases as well, up two since the previous update, out of 12,773 total tests, which went up by 38.
There have been 29 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (77 active cases); Loudon (122); Bradley (171); Meigs (18) and Polk (21).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (121 active cases); Hamilton (504); Bradley (171); McMinn (64) and Rhea (35).
