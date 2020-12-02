The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 380,186 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 4,638 fatalities with 4,551,590 tests completed.
McMinn County has 2,738 total cases with 387 active cases and 55 fatalities reported out of 29,644 total tests.
Meigs County has 516 cases with 62 active cases and 13 fatalities out of 5,376 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (2,295 cases); Loudon (2,395); Bradley (5,583); Meigs (516) and Polk (704).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (2,519 cases); Hamilton (17,549); Bradley (5,583); McMinn (2,738) and Rhea (1,843).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (3,167); Bedford (2,922); Blount (5,863); Bradley (5,583); Carter (2,905); Coffee (2,990); Cumberland (2,699); Davidson (43,915); Dickson (3,025); Dyer (3,283); Fayette (2,329); Franklin (2,210); Gibson (3,340); Greene (3,304); Hamblen (3,679); Hamilton (17,549); Hardeman (1,288); Hawkins (2,071); Jefferson (2,412); Knox (19,739); Lauderdale (2,101); Lawrence (2,841); Loudon (2,395); Madison (5,519); Maury (6,261); McMinn (2,738); Monroe (2,295); Montgomery (7,001); Obion (2,748); Putnam (6,074); Roane (2,519); Robertson (3,954); Rutherford (18,613); Sevier (5,219); Shelby (49,077); Sullivan (6,787); Sumner (10,255); Tipton (3,794); Warren (2,484); Washington (6,360); Weakley (2,231); Williamson (11,837); and Wilson (7,883).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.