The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 775,693 cases (+689) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,421 fatalities (+10) with 6,789,970 tests (+9,109) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,929 total cases, which is an increase of 17 over the previous update.
There are currently 144 active cases as well, an increase of two, out of 45,296 total tests, which is up by 167. There have been 91 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,264 total cases, an increase of eight since the previous update.
There are currently 17 active cases, an increase of six since the previous update, out of 8,757 total tests, which went up by 29.
There have been 21 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,325 cases); Loudon (5,685); Bradley (12,890); Meigs (1,264) and Polk (1,759).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,893 cases); Hamilton (40,359); Bradley (12,890); McMinn (5,929) and Rhea (4,150).
