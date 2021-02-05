The University of Tennessee Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments to community members age 70 and older, in accordance with the guidelines of the Tennessee Department of Health.
Eligible community members are able to sign up for an appointment through the medical center’s call center or website. Interested parties can check the website and social media channels for when appointment registrations will open.
This is the second time the medical center is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the community. Appointments filled very quickly for the initial vaccine clinic.
These appointments will be for Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12. Teams from the medical center are currently administering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as we can in order to have a healthier and safer community,” said Dr. Keith Gray, senior vice president and chief medical officer at The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
“We hope to offer additional appointments in the coming weeks based on future vaccine availability.”
According to Gray, even with numerous organizations vaccinating people in the community, it will likely take months before the vaccine is widely available. He urged interested individuals to keep up with future community vaccination availability by checking with their health care provider or state and local county health departments.
The medical center hopes to continue to offer community vaccination appointments based on vaccine availability and allocation from the state.
Individuals with appointments will need to make some preparations before arriving at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, including:
• Bring proof of age to verify eligibility (driver’s license, birth certificate or other documentation to confirm date of birth). If you do not meet the criteria of the Tennessee Department of Health (age 70 and older) you will not be able to receive vaccination.
• The vaccine will only be given to the individual registered for the appointment and cannot be given to someone else.
• Bring your completed consent form available on the website if you can print it. If not, paper consent forms will be available. A completed consent form is required for vaccination.
• Wear clothing that allows for easy access to the upper arm. Plan to stay for monitoring for 15 minutes after the injection is administered.
• The second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled three weeks later, on the same day of the week and at the same time of day as your original appointment.
• Only the patient receiving the vaccine and one support person will be allowed entry into the medical center.
• All patients and visitors must wear a facial covering or mask while on The University of Tennessee Medical Center property.
• Do not pre-medicate prior to your appointment with fever-reducing medications, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Motrin/Advil), naproxen (Naprosyn) or aspirin. If you normally take these medicines as part of your daily regimen, you may take them as usual.
Visit https://www.utmedicalcen ter.org/patients-visitors/directions-parking/for directions to the medical center and parking information or download the UTMC Way app on your mobile device for turn-by-turn navigation.
When leaving, show your vaccination card to the parking attendant to exit without payment.
For additional questions about the vaccine, visit the medical center’s COVID-19 Vaccination Information Page at https://www.utmedicalcen ter.org/covid-19-information/covid- 19-vaccine-information/
