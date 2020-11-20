COVID-19 has led to another local school going all virtual temporarily.
On Thursday, Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison announced that McMinn County High School will change to virtual learning only for the next three school days.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases for students and staff, McMinn County High School will operate on the following schedule: Friday, Nov. 20 — all students virtual; Monday, Nov. 23 — all students virtual; Tuesday, Nov. 24 — all students virtual,” Parkison said in a statement. “These days will be regular instruction days — virtual instruction for students.”
All employees will report in-person, Parkison noted.
“All other McMinn County School buildings and locations will operate on normal schedules until further notice,” he added.
This follows officials with Athens City Schools announcing earlier this week that Athens City Middle School would move to all-virtual instruction through Friday, Nov. 27. ACMS students can return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
This isn’t the first time that COVID has led to changes at McMinn County High School, as both MCHS and Niota Elementary School closed on Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13 due to COVID cases surging.
