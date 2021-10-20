The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,267,363 total cases (+1,111), 20,046 of them active, and 15,973 total fatalities (+86) with 10,181,177 total tests (+11,599) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,389 cases (-12) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Oct. 19.
McMinn County has reported 10,403 total cases, which is an increase of 16 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 191 active cases as well, which is down 11 from the previous update, out of 63,594 total tests, which increased by 85.
There have been 127 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,158 total cases, an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 36 active cases as well, which is up three from the previous update, out of 12,469 total tests, which went up by 15.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (118 active cases); Loudon (138); Bradley (274); Meigs (36) and Polk (57).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (232 active cases); Hamilton (1,011); Bradley (274); McMinn (191) and Rhea (113).
