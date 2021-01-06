Both McMinn and Meigs counties are in the phase of vaccinating people aged 75 and over, according to the State of Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Tennessee continues efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccinations as described in the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Tennessee county health department staff members administered more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations during the New Year weekend and more than 157,000 total vaccinations have been administered statewide to date.
“We are pleased with the overwhelming interest Tennesseans are showing in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and are working as quickly as possible to provide vaccinations as we receive additional shipments of vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Some Tennesseans are now receiving their second doses of vaccine as well, so they will be well protected against COVID-19.”
COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited at this time and availability of vaccines varies by county. Tennessee is currently working to vaccinate Phase 1a populations and individuals aged 75 and up as vaccine supplies are available.
Both McMinn and Meigs counties are currently in phase 1a2, meaning both are vaccinating residents aged 75 and older.
This week shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to begin arriving at Tennessee pharmacies that are partnering with long-term care facilities to vaccinate their residents and staff members onsite, as outlined in Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
As county health departments vaccinate phase 1a2 and begin to vaccinate those aged 75 years and older, pharmacies will also be administering vaccines for long-term care facility residents and employees.
TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Dec. 30. The plan is available at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COV ID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf
Find answers to frequently asked questions about vaccination at www.tn.gov/ content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel -coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ.pdf
