The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 849,978 cases (+542) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,217 fatalities (+12) with 7,697,283 tests (+8,522) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,489 total cases, which is an increase of one over the previous update.
There are currently 81 active cases as well, a decrease of 16 since the previous update, out of 49,736 total tests, which is up by 27.
There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,383 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update.
There are currently 21 active cases, a decrease of seven since the previous update, out of 9,617 total tests, which went up by 11.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,820 cases); Loudon (6,103); Bradley (14,983); Meigs (1,383) and Polk (2,062).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,267 cases); Hamilton (44,114); Bradley (14,983); McMinn (6,489) and Rhea (4,340).
