A special event took place Friday to make it easier for local educators to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Athens City Schools staff members took part in a drive-through coronavirus vaccine event at Athens Regional Park, where around 100 teachers received their first dose of the vaccine.
According to ACS Coordinated School Health Director Julie Lofland, the roughly 100 teachers and staff members vaccinated on Friday plus about 20-25 more who received vaccines earlier brings the system to around 45% of total teachers and members of the staff who have received their vaccination.
“We’re very excited,” Lofland said on the vaccination progress and Friday’s opportunity. “We feel, as a system, that providing the vaccine for the staff is an extra layer of protection.”
She said a sign-up sheet was started when schools returned from Christmas break to gauge interest in receiving the vaccine. About 85 employees signed up at that point and, as time has gone on, that number grew to about 120.
Then, system officials were informed last week that this drive-through event would take place and it provided an outlet for those interested. For any more educators or staff members who wish to get vaccinated moving forward, Lofland said they can sign up online to receive it.
The vaccines currently approved for use require two doses for the full effect and Lofland said that second dose — which will reportedly provide up to 95% effective protection against the coronavirus — is expected to be administered on March 26.
Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, once that second dose is administered there is no longer a need to quarantine when in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“That’s really big,” Lofland said. Throughout the school year, officials with multiple local school systems have cited quarantining due to contact tracing as a significant reason for virus-related absences.
Lofland said she hopes Friday’s event and the vaccine being available to school employees will help return things to how they were pre-coronavirus.
“The students don’t necessarily get the virus, but our staff has been catching the virus,” she said. “Hopefully this is a step toward getting us back to normal.”
She noted that precautions against the spread of the coronavirus — including mask wearing, contact tracing, social distancing and extensive cleaning — will continue for the foreseeable future.
The state began vaccinating people aged 65 and older and staff members of Kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities on Feb. 22 as part of the transition to phase 1b of the vaccination plan.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), it “has launched a new online scheduling tool that allows users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment. Users will enter their demographic information and will then be able to choose a date and time for their vaccination appointment. Tennesseans who have already registered for a COVID-19 vaccination do not need to re-enter their information in the new system.”
