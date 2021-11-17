The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,298,767 total cases (+1,295), 12,078 of them active, and 16,740 total fatalities (+57) with 10,536,875 total tests (+9,114) completed.
Statewide, there were 676 cases (+5) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Nov. 16.
McMinn County has reported 10,647 total cases, up 10 since the previous update.
There are currently 68 active cases as well, up four from the previous update, out of 65,608 total tests, which increased by 57.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,212 total cases, up one since the previous update.
There are currently 14 active cases as well, down four since the previous update, out of 12,780 total tests, which went up by seven.
There have been 30 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (74 active cases); Loudon (106); Bradley (161); Meigs (14) and Polk (24).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (116 active cases); Hamilton (475); Bradley (161); McMinn (68) and Rhea (33).
