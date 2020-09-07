The coronavirus pandemic has led to a new scam attempt appearing in the local area.
According to a local resident, a scam targeting those with Medicare has started up.
The resident recently received a call from a woman with an accent who claimed that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, new Medicare cards needed to be shipped out.
The caller asked for the resident’s Social Security number and claimed that a “black and white” card would be sent to the resident.
The resident did not give out her information to the attempted scammer, but noted that the caller apparently knew her first name and her stepmother’s name.
After that call ended, a man with an accent called and claimed to be from Medicare as well, but that conversation didn’t go anywhere.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), “Medicare will never call you uninvited and ask you for personal or private information; you will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a government agency; and calls requesting health insurance information should not be trusted.”
