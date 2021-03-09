The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 783,904 cases (+420) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,556 fatalities (+9) with 6,890,904 tests (+4,048) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,976 total cases, which is an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 109 active cases as well, a decrease of 11, out of 45,862 total tests, which is up by 108. There have been 93 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,271 total cases, an increase of three since the previous update.
There are currently 13 active cases, no change since the previous update, out of 8,854 total tests, which went up by 19.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,405 cases); Loudon (5,753); Bradley (13,120); Meigs (1,271) and Polk (1,800).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,954 cases); Hamilton (40,802); Bradley (13,120); McMinn (5,976) and Rhea (4,164).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.