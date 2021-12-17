EDITOR’S NOTE: County-wide changes reflect Thursday’s numbers compared to Monday’s numbers.
The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,346,150 total cases (+2,256), 21,645 of them active, and 17,939 total fatalities (+39) with 10,954,544 total tests (+18,135) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,080 cases (no change) currently hospitalized as of Thursday, Dec. 16.
McMinn County has reported 10,963 total cases, up 52 since the previous update.
There are currently 150 active cases as well, up 18 from the previous update, out of 67,778 total tests, which increased by 250.
There have been 152 fatalities reported, up five since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,299 total cases, up 25 since the previous update.
There are currently 45 active cases as well, up seven since the previous update, out of 13,171 total tests, which went up by 60.
There have been 33 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (137 active cases); Loudon (146); Bradley (299); Meigs (45) and Polk (43).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (118 active cases); Hamilton (1,023); Bradley (299); McMinn (150) and Rhea (98).
