MEDIC Regional Blood Center is continuing to screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies.
Antibody testing is an effort to identify COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donors to increase inventories to meet the demand of regional hospitals.
MEDIC is not performing COVID-19 virus testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Donors must have a successful blood or blood-related product donation to receive the antibody test.
The antibody screening is set to be held through Sept. 30 at MEDIC Regional Blood Center donor centers, including the one in Athens at 213 E. Washington Avenue.
There will also be mobile/community drives at various locations and interested parties can visit www.medicblood.org for locations and times.
MEDIC is requiring donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.
MEDIC is also requiring appointments for all donors. This will allow for social distancing and to control donor flow.
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.
According to MEDIC officials, the need for COVID Convalescent Plasma is urgent.
Results will be provided only to those who have positive results for COVID-19 antibodies. Results will not be discussed on the phone or via e-mail.
MEDIC continues to follow social distancing guidelines and will continue wellness checks upon entry at all locations and drives.
As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
The CCP on the shelves is what is used right now for patients in need.
Donors should be healthy and well when donating. Additionally, they should eat a healthy meal and be hydrated before attempting to give.
For more information, visit www.medicblood.org
