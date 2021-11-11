The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,292,195 total cases (+2,073), 11,240 of them active, and 16,630 total fatalities (+29) with 10,459,687 total tests (+20,219) completed.
Statewide, there were 729 cases (-21) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Nov. 10.
McMinn County has reported 10,612 total cases, up nine since the previous update.
There are currently 73 active cases as well, up one from the previous update, out of 65,226 total tests, which increased by 80.
There have been 135 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,201 total cases, up one since the previous update.
There are currently 15 active cases as well, down seven since the previous update, out of 12,719 total tests, which went up by four.
There have been 29 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (85 active cases); Loudon (135); Bradley (163); Meigs (15) and Polk (21).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (120 active cases); Hamilton (488); Bradley (163); McMinn (73) and Rhea (37).
