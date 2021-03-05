The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 779,449 cases (+1,514) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,501 fatalities (+42) with 6,834,882 tests (+17,761) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,945 total cases, which is an increase of six over the previous update.
There are currently 111 active cases as well, a decrease of two, out of 45,550 total tests, which is up by 122. There have been 92 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,267 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 14 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 8,794 total tests, which went up by 24.
There have been 22 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,365 cases); Loudon (5,719); Bradley (12,996); Meigs (1,267) and Polk (1,777).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,926 cases); Hamilton (40,539); Bradley (12,996); McMinn (5,945) and Rhea (4,152).
