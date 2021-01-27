The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 712,406 cases (+1,979) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,162 fatalities (+192) with 6,207,152 tests (+8,529) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,268 total cases, which is an increase of 22 over the previous update. There are currently 308 active cases as well, an decrease of 18, out of 40,993 total tests, which is up by 40. There have been 74 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,198 total cases, an increase of six over the previous update. There are currently 89 active cases as well, a decrease of six, out of 7,909 total tests, which went up by eight.
There have been 17 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,728 cases); Loudon (5,127); Bradley (11,329); Meigs (1,198) and Polk (1,514).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,375 cases); Hamilton (36,114); Bradley (11,329); McMinn (5,268) and Rhea (3,928).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.