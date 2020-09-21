Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Durant Tullock reviewed the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses throughout the town and the local shops’ reopening process.
In the wake of the pandemic the majority of business closed down in an attempt to lessen the spread of the virus.
“This has been such a trying time for businesses,” said Tullock. “We have completely had to rethink our entire business model this year and how we can adapt to the different changes that have taken place all year long.”
Some of the adaptions businesses have made consist of floor markings to signify proper social distancing spaces, plastic covers between cashiers and registers, and providing hand sanitizer for customers.
“Johnson’s Department Store and Starr Mountain Outfitters are two that just continued to run constantly, but they did adapt to make sure that everybody was safe as they were shopping,” Tullock said. “They would greet customers, offer curbside services and look for any option they could to continue to do business and I say a special thank you for everyone that had to work (during the shutdowns).”
He believes the current changes will also affect the upcoming holiday season.
“The fourth quarter is going to be entirely different and what I am expecting to see is people either shop online or shop local,” he stated. “I think those will be the two options instead of the usual where, normally, you have hordes of people going to Knoxville, etc., and I don’t think that is going to take place this year.”
He believes the pandemic has helped people discover more of what is available to them in their communities.
“Most things that you need are available here locally if you just look for them,” said Tullock. “We will have to take precautions this year in case we get any spikes, but we have been very fortunate that the COVID numbers are not as bad as originally predicted and I think people are ready to get on with their lives and go shopping.”
This year has allowed the chambers across the county to more heavily encourage two programs — Shop Local and Staycation.
He believes the CARES Act also helped the local businesses during the pandemic.
“I think if we hadn’t had the CARES Act, we probably would have had a lot of businesses go under,” said Tullock. “Bigger businesses can handle it but a lot of our smaller businesses probably couldn’t have survived without the stimulus money that was provided for them to help pay their employees or to just get them through what they lost because of being closed down during the start of the pandemic.”
Tullock added that he’s heard several business owners report that business is returning faster than expected since reopening.
“The customers are there, coming in and spending money locally so that is a great thing for us,” Tullock exclaimed.
He believes once the pandemic comes to a close, the local area may see the removal of some of the plastic shields that line the registers of stores.
“I think some them (businesses) may continue to use the safe guards but we don’t need to have barriers between the stores and the customers,” he expressed. “Business should all be built on personal relationships, customer loyalty, so I think the barriers will stay up for quite some time but I also think that after a vaccine is available and people start to see COVID subside that some of the barriers will come down.”
He believes the effects of COVID, such as extra cleaning and sanitizing, will probably remain as normal practice into the future.
“I think more than anything this pandemic has really changed our thoughts about shopping local and taking care of our immediate community instead of the conglomerate,” expressed Tullock. “I think people are a little more conscious that they could lose their restaurants and they could lose their business if they are not careful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.